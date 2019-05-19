|
John Boyd Bert, Jr., age 86, passed away November 23, 2018 in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He was surrounded by Joan, his wife of 66 years, and his three children.
Born October 8, 1932, Boyd grew up in Erie, Pa., attended St. Vincent HS and went on to the University of Pennsylvania. In December of 1952 Boyd married Joan Louise Foht.
His career choice which began at Penn Mutual Life Insurance was influenced by the loss of his father at age nine. From there he moved to Hubbard Bert Insurance where he became a partner and after a short retirement Boyd joined Robinson Conner. In 1993 Boyd and his son Douglas started the Bert Insurance Group, which was sold to Northwest Bank in 2013. Boyd was highly regarded in the insurance industry and served as the president of AALU.
Boyd served on local boards including Mercyhurst College, First National Bank and he was a founding board member at Peek'n Peak ski area.
Next to his family Boyd was passionate about boating. In celebration of his 50th birthday he sailed trans Atlantic with his close friends. He and his wife sailed their entire lives having met at a sailboat regatta in their teens. When his children were young the family raced Rhodes Bantams. Boyd and Joan owned several larger boats with Diablo, a Tartan 41, being in the family for over 40 years. Diablo participated in many Dover, Lake Erie and Mackinac races. Boyd also raced in the Newport Bermuda Race and the Annapolis Newport races. As a skipper, Boyd was admired and loved by his loyal crew for his capable racing skills, calm manner and sense of humor. There are a lifetime of sea stories inspired by Diablo and her skipper.
Boyd was recognized and awarded as a Corinthian Sailor.
Boyd enjoyed winters at their home in Ft. Pierce, Fla., which was on the beach. He enjoyed the sound of the surf and the view of the ocean without the concern of dragging an anchor. He was an avid skier, tennis /squash player, golfer and he enjoyed a good game of gin rummy.
He was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, the former Aviation Club, the Erie Club and Kahkwa Club.
Boyd was a devoted husband to Joan and father to three children; Linda Warren (husband Ethan) , John Bert (wife Annie), and Douglas Bert (wife Randi)
He had ten grandchildren; Dr. Caleb Warren (wife Dr. Nooshin), Nathan Warren, Hannah Buzzanca (husband Anthony), Sean Bert (wife Sun), Dr. Kristen Dowdy (husband Ronnie), Rachel Moran (husband Tim) Travis Bert (wife Amanda), Aliza Bert, Alyssa Hayes (husband Paul), and Cameron Spaeder.
He had seven great-grandchildren.
Boyd was a true gentleman admired by friends and family for his integrity, kindness, generosity and love of life.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Erie Yacht Club 4:30-6:30.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019