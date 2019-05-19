|
John C. Koehler, age 56, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on February 18, 1963, the son of Kristen (Stanger) Koehler Spare and the late Gordon D. Koehler.
John was a voracious reader, intelligent, hard-working, charismatic and a little quirky. His first job was installing car stereos at PJ's Auto Sound. He also worked for a time at Bianchi Motors. As a young man with an entrepreneurial spirit, he tried his hand at being a disc jockey at MJ's tavern, owned an autobody/detailing shop, and built his own tow truck from an old pick-up.
Then in the mid 1980s, John became somewhat of a pioneer in the sales and installation of car phones, when he opened a cellular phone and small electronics business in Orange, Calif. He continued in the cell phone field as an account representative for Cellular One in various towns across the state of Pennsylvania.
John was preceded in death by his father in 1994 and his stepfather, Jeffrey W. Spare, in 2014.
He is survived by his mother, Kristen Spare of Erie, a brother, Brian D. Koehler of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., a stepsister, Sarah (Aaron) Press of Charlotte N.C., and a daughter, Jessica Koehler (Blaise Karnes) and granddaughter, Jaslyn of Indianapolis, Ind. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece and many cousins.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to his favorite hometown charity, the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503, or to the .
Service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Stephen Brady Funeral Home, Pittsburgh Pa.
