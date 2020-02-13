|
John C. McDonald, age 70, of Erie, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born August 2, 1949, in Erie, the son of the late Harold and Gertrude Schrenk McDonald.
John proudly served with the U.S. Army for eight years. His last assignment was as an MP stationed at Checkpoint Charlie, Berlin, Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Haupt's Meat Market as a butcher and their manager.
Besides spending time with his family, John also enjoyed cooking, fishing, golfing and listening to music. His favorites were rock and roll and classical. His daughter, nieces and nephews will always remember the fun things he did with them while they were growing up.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Thomas McDonald and a nephew, James McDonald.
John is survived by his wife, Susan DuVze McDonald, along with a daughter, Erin and her husband Raymond Rood Jr. of Erie, and a son, Mauricio Ramos of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald McDonald and his wife Pat of Tampa, Fla., and Robert McDonald and his wife Linda of Charlotte, N.C. His brother Tom's wife, Lynne, several nieces and nephews and his best buddy, Ollie, also survive him.
All services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue, at 7540 North Gale St., Westfield, NY 14787 or to Family House Neville, at 514 North Neville St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020