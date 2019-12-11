|
|
John C. Sahle, age 95, of Erie, formerly of Fredonia, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Fredonia, on May 15, 1924, son of the late John and Hattie Sahle.
John was a lineman with Niagara Mohawk Electric Co. for 37 years prior to his retirement. He was a 60-year member of Forest Lodge #166 F. & A.M. of New York and a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during WWII. He was an avid golfer and loved living around the gulf shore areas in Florida with his wife, following his retirement.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Sahle; two brothers, Rudolph and Howard Sahle; and two sisters, Jane Johnson and Marian McKale.
He is survived by one sister, JoAnn Cleveland; his niece and her husband, Cindy and Gary Olson, with whom he resided in Erie; and many other nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Interment will be held in Florida at a later date.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 11, 2019