John C. Schwab, age 94, of Erie, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. Born April 27, 1925, in Baton Rouge, La., he was a son of the late John and Clara B. (Rung) Schwab.
John graduated from East High School, Class of 1943, and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. John worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and worked part time at Brugger Funeral Homes for over 15 years. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Peter Cathedral. John wintered in Las Vegas and spent much of his time at Sam's Town Casino. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing baseball.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph and Charles Schwab.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn (Sanner) Schwab; a sister, Clara Schwab of Erie; and a brother, Robert Schwab, wife Hazel of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th St. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral Church, 230 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16501 or to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 13, 2020