John C. Tomikel, Ph.D., age 92, of Summit, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1928, in Cuddy, Pa., a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Klement) Tomikel. Both were immigrants from Slovakia, and many close relatives still live there.
John received his Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion University in 1950. After graduation he served as a corporal in the U.S. Army in Germany as a member of the ballistics meteorology teaching staff. John went on to receive his Masters of Literature from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956, his Masters of Science from Syracuse University in 1962 and his Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1972. He was a member of Gamma Theta Epsilon, the honorary geographical society.
John was a teacher for all of his professional life, first as a high school teacher in Fairview then as a professor of Earth Sciences at California University of PA and later at Edinboro University. He was an author having published several books.
He was an avid outdoorsman and wild food enthusiast. For many years he was actively involved with Nature Wonder Weekend in West Virginia. He was inducted into the National Wild Foods Hall of Fame.
John enjoyed stamp collecting and was a member of the Erie Stamp Club and wrote their newsletter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; and a son-in-law, Charles Stricklin.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie (Henderson) Tomikel; his children, Rebecca Tree, husband Paul of Cranesville, Anita Stricklin of Grove City, April Tomikel, companion Brandon Peck of Corry and Matthew Tomikel, wife Marah Marie of Erie; grandchildren, Eli Stricklin, fiancée Kelsey, Sage Peck and Gavin Peck; and a beloved great-grandson, Raylend Stricklin.
Services are private and being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Memorial donations may be made to C.O.R.E. (Center for Organ Recovery and Education), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020