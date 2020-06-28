John Charles Burick, age 66, of Harborcreek Township, was born in Erie, on June 20, 1953. He went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020.
John grew up in Lawrence Park Township and was 1971 graduate of Iroquois High School. He spent the bulk of his career as a trucker, and was very proud of the fact of never having an accident in the several million miles he traveled. John was well known for his truly one-of-a-kind personality and attention to detail. His most prized possession was his 1976 Harley Davidson that he finally restored to exactly the way he wanted it. He was a real handyman and seemed to know how to do a little bit of everything; which always led him to helping family, friends, neighbors or complete strangers.
His loved ones will always remember him for his genuine kindness, giving nature and sly smile. John touched the lives of many people in one way or another, even if it was a brief moment or a lifelong friend. John's soul was taken too soon and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Ruth (Benim) Burick; his son, Daniel (Jessica); stepson, Jason Hammer (Stacy); six grandchildren: Austin, David, Lettie, Kyle, Kaden and Marcus; five brothers: Mark, Tom (Sandy), Joe (Laurie), Howard and Steve (Jessie); one sister, Jeanette; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Burick; and a brother, Paul Gerard Burick.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 695 Smithson Ave., on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life gathering will also be hosted by John's family, the details of which can be obtained by inquiring with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Crime Victims Center, 125 W. 18th St., Erie, PA 16501. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.