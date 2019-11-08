|
John Charles Hurlbert, age 64, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from ongoing chronic health conditions. John was born in Erie, on February 12, 1955, the oldest of three sons, and was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Winifred Weber Hurlbert.
John spent his professional career as a welder for General Electric Transportation Systems. He had a passion for motorcycles, particularly vintage Harley Davidsons. Known in the biker community as "Mad Dog" and "OBS Herb," his master knowledge of these bikes was second to none and sought out globally. His expertise of this trade will be missed in that community. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren during his final years.
John is survived by his two brothers, Dan Hurlbert of Erie, and his family, and Doug Hurlbert of San Francisco, Calif. and his family; one daughter, Tracy Hurlbert (fiancé, Shawn Davis) of Erie; two sons, John T. Hurlbert of Summerville, S.C., and Donald Hurlbert of Erie; one stepdaughter, Michelle Danowski of North East and family; five granddaughters, Ruth, Kimberly, and Karen of Erie, Leanna of North East, and Quinn Hurlbert of Summerville, S.C.; three grandsons, John R. Hurlbert of Summerville, S.C., and Zackary and Joshua of North East; three great-grandsons, Taylor White, Jr. of Erie, and Caiden and Noah of North East; three great-granddaughters, Luna White of Erie, and Makenna and Olivia of North East; and close family friend, Linda Hurlbert of Erie.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019