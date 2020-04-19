|
John Christopher "Chris" Rouch, age 64, of Erie, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Fairview Manor. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 26, 1955, the son of the late John S. and Ann (King) Rouch.
Chris was a graduate of St. Luke grade school and Cathedral Prep. He received a B.A. from Gannon University and a Master of Science in International Business from the University of South Carolina. He worked in international business for Owens-Illinois, spending most of his career in Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia, with a brief tour in India. He retired from the corporate headquarters in Toledo before returning to Erie.
Chris loved music and played bass guitar in several bands, including Navillus while he was a student at Gannon. Most recently, he enjoyed playing in a local band named Crossfire. He was a devoted friend of Bill W. for the past seven years, and thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship.
In addition to his parents, Chris was predeceased by his brothers, Jeffery D. and Matthew S. Rouch.
He is survived by his second mother, Sally (Buseck) Rouch, and three brothers, Jerome K. Rouch, wife Susan (Grove City, Ohio), Rev. Nicholas J. Rouch, and Jacob A. Rouch, fiancée Jordan Johnson. He is also survived by nephews, Seth, Paul and Jack Rouch and a niece, Elizabeth Rouch and many, aunts, uncles and cousins in the King, Hibler, Dempsey and Buseck families. He is also survived by his former spouse, Yelixa Rouch (Miami, Fla.) and her daughter, Yessenia Tejada, husband Elvys (Danbury, Conn.).
A private Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Peace Church followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the John S. Rouch Scholarship Fund at Gannon University, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541.
