John "Cole" Ridgway, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 1949, a son of the late John C. and Hope (Daly) Ridgway.
Along with his parents, Cole is preceded in death by two nieces, Sarah and Kate Stazer.
He leaves four sisters, Darlene Heisey (Don) of Visalia, Calif., Karen Stazer-Welser (Roy) of Erie, Pa., Patricia Luffe (Dave) of Garner, N.C., and Carol Anne Friedman (Dave) of Brandon, Fla., several nieces and a nephew; and a loyal friend, Bob Byrne of Erie, Pa.
Burial and services will be private at the convenience of the family at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Md.
A special thank you of gratitude goes out to LECOM Nursing Home and St. Vincent Hospital for all the care given to Cole.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
