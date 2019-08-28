|
|
John D. Armstrong, age 81, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Indiana, Pa., on August 22, 1938, son of the late Carl and Juanita Armstrong.
John was a 1956 graduate of Indiana High School and then entered the General Electric Apprentice Program. He was employed for 42 years with General Electric in Erie and Grove City until his retirement in the management field. John was an avid fisherman and an excellent golfer. He also enjoyed the fellowship of playing cards with his buddies. He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church and the Lawrence Park Fishing Club.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion Armstrong; four children, Connie Schell (Gregory), Jon "Doug" Armstrong (Sue), Lisa Brucker (Clair), and Dave Armstrong (Laura); two brothers, Richard Armstrong and Jack Armstrong (Cindy); six grandchildren, Brandon (Lindsay), David (Rachel), Caleb and Collin Armstrong, and Megan and Selina Schell; one great-grandson, Milo Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Lawrence Park Fire Department, 4102 Main Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 28, 2019