John D. Flick
1934 - 2020
John D. Flick, age 85, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on November 11, 1934, a son of the late George and Caroline Schuermann Flick.

After graduating from Millcreek High School, he served in both the U.S. Air Force and Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Flick.

John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosalie Miller Flick and their children, Sherry Lee Swim and her husband Brad of Wisconsin and John D. Flick, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Florida. He is further survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.

Memorials may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
