|
|
John D. Henke, 74, son of John and Hildegarde Alberstadt Henke, passed away on May 10, 2019, in Poing, Germany.
John was a graduate of St. Joseph's Grade School, Cathedral Prep in 1962, Gannon University (ROTC) in 1966, and Vassar College in 1985. He held degrees in electrical engineering and economics. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in Da Nang and Chu Lai.
John was a world traveler, an avid spelunker and a member of the National Association of Cavers. He was also a professional clown "Lonzo" and a member of Patch Adams Commune in Virginia.
While employed with IBM, John was an inventor, holding many patents. He was instrumental in establishing a senior citizen center for residents of Duchess County, New York.
Living in Germany for 25 years, John was employed at Siemens and Tegal. He embraced the culture whole-heartedly, enjoying the many festivals.
An enthusiastic member of Democrats Abroad Munich, he lived very happily overseas, glad to participate through his taxes in a system where young people attend college tuition-free and everyone has more-or-less equal access to healthcare. He never lost the progressive ideals of his younger years.
John was unique, generous, fun-loving and lived life to the fullest. He was a friend to all he met, especially to children. Whether creating balloon animals for nieces and nephews or relating Native American legends to nursery school kids in Bavaria, they immediately warmed to his spontaneity and authenticity.
He was preceded in death by a nephew Paul Truchanowicz, and a brother-in-law Al Sherman.
John is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Kathie Henke, a brother Joseph of San Jose, Calif., and six sisters Mary Ann Zuck (Girard), Dorothy Truchanowicz (Henry), Joan Sherman, Virginia Torrelli (Richard), Christine Henke, all of Erie, and Hildegarde Buvoltz (Allen) of N. Warren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place in Germany.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019