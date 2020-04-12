|
John D. Miller, age 59, of Erie and Canton, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Canton.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 6, 1961, a son of Barbara St. John Zurn and the late Samuel H. Miller Jr.
While John struggled with cerebral palsy all of his life, he was a loving son and brother and loyal friend. He was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, where he participated in all that the club offered and loved being out on the water. John had recently been driving fares for UBER and LYFT patrons.
He was preceded in death by his father and his good friend, Jamie Shaw.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Zurn and her husband David M. Zurn, his brother Samuel S. (Shelly) Miller, his niece Shannon Miller, his stepsiblings Amelie Zurn-Galinsky, Rena (Spencer) Zurn-Fulweiler and Christopher F. Zurn and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is further survived by his dear friends Ann Marie Jensen and her daughter Jillian and Patrick Faller.
A special "thank you" goes to John's caregivers, Brie, Cassy, Jeanette, and Richard.
There will be no viewing or service at this time due to the Coronavirus. A celebration of John's life will be held later this year. Arrangements are by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to The Achievement Center, 4950 W. 23rd St., Erie, PA 16506, formerly, Erie County Crippled Children's Society, or to the .
