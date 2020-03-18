|
John Daly King, age 82, formerly of Erie, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on November 17, 1937, the son of the late Merton and Elizabeth Daly King.
He had attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and received a Bachelor's Degree of Fine Arts and also received a Master's Degree of Fine Arts.
John had been employed as a choreographer and was involved with many Broadway shows and had directed the Erie Civic Ballet.
He also worked with the Warren Players and Concert Dancers of Warren. He was the owner and operator of King's Dance Factory in Warren from 1973 to 1976. John had worked for Little's Dance Studio in Erie for several years.
He volunteered with Hospice and designed classes in Motor Motivation for Special Children. He taught yoga classes and also taught T'ai Chi for over 30 years. He was also active in PFLAG and NWPA Pride Alliance Inc.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death; by his partner, Charles M. Silvia; and his aunt, Lynn Daly Tarr.
Further survived by his cousins, Sue (Ralph) Bernabo, Helen (Gary) Howell, Douglas Tarr, Blair Tarr and Mark Mathews; and friend and caregiver, Mark Hoovler.
Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery.
