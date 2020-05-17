Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Erie Cemetery
Chestnut St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daly King


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Daly King Obituary
John Daly King, age 82, formerly of Erie, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

He was born in Butler Co., Pennsylvania on November 17, 1937, the son of the late Merton and Elizabeth Daly King.

He had attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and received a Bachelor Degree of Fine Arts and also received a Master's Degree of Fine Arts.

John had been employed as a choreographer and was involved with many Broadway shows and had directed the Erie Civic Ballet.

He also worked with the Warren Players and Concert Dancers of Warren. He was the owner and operator of King's Dance Factory in Warren from 1973 to 1976. John had worked for Little's Dance Studio in Erie for several years.

He volunteered with Hospice and designed classes in Motor Motivation for Special Children. He taught yoga classes and also taught T'ai Chi for over 30 years. He was also active in PFLAG and NWPA Pride Alliance Inc.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death; by his partner, Charles M. Silvia; and his aunt, Lynn Daly Tarr.

Further survived by his cousins, Sue (Ralph) Bernabo, Helen (Gary) Howell, Douglas Tarr, Blair Tarr and Mark Mathews; and friend and care giver, Mark Hoovler.

Friends may call and attend a memorial service at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., on Thursday May 21st from 5 p.m. until until the time of service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Richard W. McCarty officiating. All CDC guide lines will be followed. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Erie Cemetery on Chestnut St.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -