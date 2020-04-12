|
John Dorich, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Erie VAMC. He was born in Erie on October 23, 1927, son of the late Paul and Anna Dorich.
John had worked at General Electric for many years before retiring from the Barber National Institute. He enjoyed gardening and bowling where he bowled in the Brothers Bowling League Tournament. John was an active and faithful member of SS Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church for many years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Dorich, and one son, John H. Dorich. Survivors include his three sons, Mark, James, and Phillip Dorich.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020