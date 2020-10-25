1/1
John Dymoke Carponter
John Dymoke Carponter ("Jeep") passed away on October 20, 2020, in Plover, Wis., at the age of 64.

John grew up in Erie, and attended Ball State University where he graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science. He relocated to Stevens Point, Wis. where he quickly moved up the ranks at Sentry Insurance, becoming a Vice President of Personal Lines. Having had his fill of the business world, he retired at the age of 39, and moved ten miles away to Plover, Wis. where he and his wife opened a bar called Jeeper's Gin Mill, which harkened back to the nickname his mom gave him when he was born.

John was an avid weightlifter as a teenager, excelled at darts as a young adult, and never quite mastered golf in his extended "retirement," but loved it anyway.

John was loving husband to Theresa (Patton) Carponter, the beloved only son of Joyce (Jiuliante) Carponter, the quirky third of "Candy, Sandy and Jeep" (the other two being his sisters, Candace and Cassandra Carponter), stepfather to David Skibba, grandpa to Frost Skibba, and crazy Uncle Jeep to his nieces, Alia Carponter-Walker and Shea Carponter-Broderick.

He will be missed for so many things, but especially for his movie recommendations ("Finding Nemo" being one of his favorites), his elephant-like memory, his huge heart, and his sense of humor, particularly his elephant jokes, which delighted both of his nieces ("Have you heard the one about the elephant in the cherry tree?").

Safe travels, Jeep. See you on the flip side.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Plover Shuda Funeral Home
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Plover Shuda Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Plover Shuda Funeral Home
2400 Plover Rd
Plover, WI 54467
(715) 344-2023
