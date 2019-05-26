|
John E. Adams Jr., 95, formerly of W. Church St., Corry, Pa., died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Warren General Hospital.
He was born January 23, 1924 in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late John Edward and Gertrude Helen Barrows Adams Sr.
As a teenager, John moved to Spartansburg with his family and attended Spartansburg High School. He then traveled and was a Roust-A-Bout for the Cole Brothers Circus on the west coast. John then enlisted into the United States Army in 1945 and served during WWII where he was a cook. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and then returned to Corry. After returning home, he began working for several companies including Holland, installing furnaces and Montgomery Wards. In 1951, John began working for Raymond Manufacturing (Associated-Barnes Group) where he worked for over 37 years, retiring in 1989.John was a member of Corry Lodge #769 BPOE, Elks, and past president of Inquisitors club at Raymond MFG, and the Youngsville VFW Post #9210. John enjoyed music and was a drummer for many bands, most recently for the Happy Gang.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, C. Marie Morton Adams December of 2005 and whom he married on April 25, 1952 in Union City, Pa.; a daughter Barbara Patten, a daughter-in-law Elizabeth Adams and a sister, Helen Tripp.
John is survived by two daughters, Michele Thomas and her husband Daniel of Union City, Pa. and Ellen Whitmore and her husband James of West Springfield, Pa.; three sons, Paul Adams of Girard, John Michael Adams and his wife Mary of Hampton, Va. and John Edward Adams III and his wife Hsiu Hsia of Newport News, Va. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, Robert, Michelle, Elizabeth, Michael, Jennifer, Nicholas, Teresa, Amy, Timothy, Kimberly, Daniel, Jason, Bill, Tom, Michele, David, Jennie, Missy and Cindy and by several great-great-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 3 p.m. Pastor Doug Cole and Pastor Dan McEldowny will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City, Pa.
Memorials may be made to , Corry Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019