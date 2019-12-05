|
|
John E. (Jack) Considine of Houston, Texas and formerly of Erie, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at home on November 8, 2019. He was born November 30, 1950 in Erie, the son of John W. Considine and the late Ruth M. (Buckel) Considine.
Jack was a graduate of Cathedral Prep and Penn State University. In 1979, he moved to Houston with his wife Cindy to pursue a Masters in Social Work from the University of Houston. He had worked in his field of social services both in Erie and Houston.
In 2011, he was preceded in death by his wife Cindy (Ellis) Considine. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, and his in-laws, Dolores and Bill Ellis.
Besides his father John W. Considine, Jack is survived by a daughter, Lisa (friend Danny) and a son, Ryan Considine and his wife Chloe. He is the brother of Cathy, Judy, Jerry and James along with many aunts, uncles and cousins and his Houston friends, Missy and Ken Edgerton.
Jack and his wife were members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Houston.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass remembering both Jack and Cindy on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019