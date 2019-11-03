|
|
John E. Harrington, age 69, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, in the company of his family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on May 31, 1950.
John was a 1968 graduate of the former Strong Vincent High School, a 1975 graduate of the PA State Police Northwest Training Center, a 1982 graduate of Mercyhurst College and had also completed studies at the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy. He was employed by Penn State Behrend Police Services from where he retired as Shift Supervisor after 35 years of service. John had also been employed on a part-time basis as primary evidence technician by the Lawrence Park Township Police Dept. for 17 years.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, William Tyler Memorial Lodge #64 and had served as President for eight years. John had also served as a trustee for the PA Boroughs, Towns and Townships Assoc. His interests included painting, photography, cooking and preparing picnic barbeques for his family. He also loved to organize the family Christmas celebrations as well as prepare his legendary Halloween displays at home. Most of all, John loved caring for his two pet dogs and being a much beloved "Papa" to his grandchildren who adored him.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie (Schmieder) Harrington Janis; his stepfather, Michael Janis; his father, Ralph Harrington and his beloved wife of 33 years, Lisa (Lind) Harrington.
Survivors include his son, Michael Harrington (Katie); two sisters, Kim Janis and Deborah Akin-Newlin (James) and four grandchildren: Madeline, Kaylin, Mason and Kendall Harrington.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 8 p.m. The Fraternal Order of Police will conduct a Memorial Service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at North East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019