John E. "Jack" Neubert, 85, of McKean, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Ridgway, Pa., on August 11, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Antoinette Neubert.
Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959, as a PFC in the Vietnam War.
He was employed at Zurn Industries as a machine operator for 34 years.
He was a lifetime member of St. Francis Ushers Club, in McKean, a member of American Legion Post 742, in Fairview, and also VFW Post 740.
He was a very active member of St. Francis Xavier Church in McKean.
Jack was a very handy and crafty man. He built the house that he lived in with the help of his wife and children. He was always working on something. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and metalworking. He was truly a "Jack" of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Neubert; and three sisters, Mary Jane, Shirley, and Betty.
Survivors include a daughter, Frances Flak; two sons, John E. (Karen) Neubert II and Tim (Tracey) Neubert; six grandchildren, Heather English, Jennifer Poland, John E. Neubert III, Tyler Neubert, Thomas Neubert, and Jessica Flak; and six great grandchildren.
Friends may call at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, Pa., on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Erie City Mission / New Life Center, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019