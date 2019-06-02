|
John E. "Jake" Wisniewski, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Erie, on June 9, 1934, a son of the late Theodore F. and Stella (Okon) Wisniewski.
John served in the U.S. Army and said these were the best years of his life. He worked at Hammermill paper company for 43 years, retiring in 1996. He loved going hunting, fishing and boating.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Wisniewski.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marian M. (Fabin) Wisniewski; a daughter, Ann Wisniewski, her wife Donna; a son, John C. Wisniewski, his wife Debra; and a sister, Patricia Petroff, her husband Bob, all of Erie; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Alyssa Wisniewski. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A devoted Erieite, he was nevertheless a longtime New York Yankee's fan and loved going to ball games in Cleveland. In later years, he enjoyed the simple life, content to hang out in his back yard and go for rides through his old lower east side stomping grounds.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th Street, Pine Avenue Branch, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday at St. Casimir Church, 629 Hess Ave., at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019