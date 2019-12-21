|
John E. Otto, Sr., age 81, of Harborcreek, resident of Conrad House, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, on April 18, 1938, son of the late Richard and Mary Otto.
John was employed as a Mechanical Designer and Draftsman for General Electric, until his retirement in 1993. He had several patents through his work. John was a member of the New Jersey Jaycees and the Siebenbuerger Club, and was a former Boy Scout leader with his sons' troop. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was active with the Conrad House Resident Association, where he helped design the kitchen and was always willing to bake a cake for celebrations. John was a sports fan, especially enjoying the Philadelphia Eagles, Erie Seawolves, and Kingsville Kings Hockey, where his grandson is presently playing.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Otto; one daughter, Frances Crow (Brian); two sons, John E. Otto Jr. (Cynthia) and Michael Otto (Michelle Tracy); one granddaughter, Angela Ford (Matt); four grandsons, John E. Otto III (Angela), Noah Shultz, Jackson Otto and Tracy Otto; three great-grandchildren, Helen Ford, Samuel and Benjamin Otto; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Norman Otto.
Friends may call at the St. Barnabas Chapel at Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon conducted by Deacon Chuck Adamczyk. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Conrad House Activity Fund, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019