John E. Pol
1964 - 2020
John E. Pol, age 56, of Erie, was surrounded by his loved ones as he passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Fort Belvoir Army Hospital in Virginia, on March 11, 1964, son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Pol.

John was a meat cutter, and had worked at Curtze Food Services and Sam's Club. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Washington Redskins. John enjoyed Harley Motorcycles and time spent with his girls and grandchildren. He was always the life of the party. He was affiliated with Holy Rosary R.C. Church.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Pol; daughter, Kelly Pol; brother, Roger Pol; and sister, Cindy Hohner and her husband, Timothy.

John is survived by four daughters, Cassandra Roward (Daniel), Katy Fetzner (Daniel), Mandy Morrow (Robert), and Kimberly Pol (Krissy); one brother, Mark Pol; four sisters, Mary Pol (Eric), Annie Pol, Chrissy Pol, and Jennifer Halicki (Wally); his beloved mother-in-law, Dotty West; 12 grandchildren whom he treasured, Andrew, Savannah, Hailey, Danica, Abby, Lizzy, Kaycee, Lawson, Danny, Brantley, Lucas, and Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews who will miss his sense of humor.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 2701 East Avenue. Interment will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. Per state mandate, all COVID restrictions still apply.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
OCT
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
