John "Jack" E. Scheuer, 71, of McKean, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, at his home in McKean, after a brief illness. He was born on October 17, 1948, in Erie, Pa., son to the late Maryella Weaver Scheuer and Edmund Scheuer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Waisley Scheuer who passed on February 19, 2019 and one brother, David Scheuer.
Survivors include daughter, Christine Scheuer Carter and husband Robert H. Carter of Warwick, N.Y., son, J. Michael Scheuer and his girlfriend Jennifer Finley of Fairview, Pa., sister, Suzanne Scheuer Leone and her husband Charles Leone, his brothers include Dennis Scheuer and his wife Sue Scheuer, James Scheuer and his wife Kathy Scheuer and Gerald Scheuer, three grandchildren, Peyton Scheuer and Jack and Grace Carter, in addition to many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jack was a longtime employee at Zurn Industries and then PSB, both in Erie, where he worked as an inventory control specialist. He was an actively involved member of the Black Ash Sportsmen's Club for many years.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family, in St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 21601 Stull Road, Saegertown, PA 16433.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020