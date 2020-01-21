|
John E. Wegelin, age 91, of Wesleyville, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on November 2, 1928, a son of the late Malford and Dorothy J. (Latchaw) Henderson.
John was a 1947 graduate of the former Erie Technical High School and had attended Gannon College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served honorably during the Korean War. John was employed by Zurn Industry, Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in 1993. Prior to that he was employed by the former Hayes Manufacturing Co. After his retirement, John had been employed by the Iroquois School District and throughout the City of Erie as a much beloved crossing guard.
A longtime member of St. James R.C. Church, John had previously served the parish as a Eucharistic Minister and usher and was also a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Council #11144. John also previously served as a Wesleyville Little League coach for many years. In addition, he was a member of the East Erie Turners, the East Erie Moose Lodge, the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 and the Gospel Hill Golf & Country Club. He enjoyed artwork, especially painting.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Pepicello) Wegelin, who passed away on May 31, 2017; and two brothers, Sylvester L. and Clarence C. Wegelin.
Survivors include his two children, Cyndie M. Johnson (E. Paul III) of Wesleyville and Gary J. Wegelin (Tara Shannon) of Harborcreek; one sister-in-law, Rosy Pepicello of Erie; ten granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Following the Funeral Mass, John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, beside his wife, Mary Ann, with full military honors rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family to be distributed to St. James Church for Masses and the Carmelite Monastery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020