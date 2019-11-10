Home

John Edward Bagley Jr.


1961 - 2019
John Edward Bagley Jr. Obituary
John Edward Bagley, Jr., age 58, of McKean Township, passed away on November 3, 2019.

Born in Erie, on July 14, 1961, he was a son of the late John Edward Bagley Sr. and Margaret (Bull) Bagley Hankinson.

John enjoyed playing the acoustic guitar, and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and watching them grow.

John is survived by his sons, Ryan J. Eller and Michael A. Bagley, both of Erie; and his sisters, Laura Ziles and her husband Rocky of Findlay, Ohio, and Nancy Hanna and her husband David, of Erie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Deserea Eller, Kaylee Eller, Celeste Eller, and Grayson Bagley; and his nieces, Danielle DeLine, Maria Culler, and Crystal Ziles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering will be held in John's honor on November 15, 2019. Please contact his oldest son Ryan for details at (814) 881-9914.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019
