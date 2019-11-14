Home

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
John Edward Donikowski, 52, of Mt. Olivet, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on January 16, 1967, to the late Richard Donikowski and Mary Margaret Klemm Donikowski.

John was an avid hunter and lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Donikowski.

John is survived by his wife, Shari Klausman of 32 years; two brothers, David "Buzz" (Ann) Donikowski and Anthony (Karen) Donikowski; and his sister, Lori (David) Madsen.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, November 16th at 8:00 p.m., at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MADD, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, TX 75062. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019
