John Emerick Flecken, Jr., age 76, of Erie, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, on the island of Cyprus, from complications of a lengthy illness. He and his wife, Marge were on a vacation cruise at the time. He was born in Erie, on February 12, 1943, a son of the late John Emerick Flecken, Sr. and Muriel (Lehman) Flecken.
John attended Holy Rosary Grade School and was a proud graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, class of 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict, serving as a communications technician in both Guam and Germany, where he and Marge enjoyed life abroad. John completed his college education at Gannon University upon their return to Erie. He was employed in industrial sales during his working years.
John was a member of both the Presque Isle Yacht Club and SailErie. He enjoyed boating locally and cruising the world with his wife. He was a diehard Steelers fan, a motor sports enthusiast, and a memorabilia collector. John was also an avid reader who took great pride in being well informed. In recent years he spent many hours at his computer and TV railing at "alternative facts" and all who promoted them.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Margery (Becker) Flecken, one brother, Bill (Kathie) Flecken of Port Charlotte, Fla., and one sister, Mary Anne (Timothy) Welsh of Erie, along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life to be held on Friday, November 15th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Presque Isle Yacht Club, 120 Front St., Erie. Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, Because You Care, Inc., P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426, or to the .
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019