Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Presque Isle Yacht Club
120 Front St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Flecken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Emerick Flecken Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Emerick Flecken Jr. Obituary
John Emerick Flecken, Jr., age 76, of Erie, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, on the island of Cyprus, from complications of a lengthy illness. He and his wife, Marge were on a vacation cruise at the time. He was born in Erie, on February 12, 1943, a son of the late John Emerick Flecken, Sr. and Muriel (Lehman) Flecken.

John attended Holy Rosary Grade School and was a proud graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, class of 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict, serving as a communications technician in both Guam and Germany, where he and Marge enjoyed life abroad. John completed his college education at Gannon University upon their return to Erie. He was employed in industrial sales during his working years.

John was a member of both the Presque Isle Yacht Club and SailErie. He enjoyed boating locally and cruising the world with his wife. He was a diehard Steelers fan, a motor sports enthusiast, and a memorabilia collector. John was also an avid reader who took great pride in being well informed. In recent years he spent many hours at his computer and TV railing at "alternative facts" and all who promoted them.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Margery (Becker) Flecken, one brother, Bill (Kathie) Flecken of Port Charlotte, Fla., and one sister, Mary Anne (Timothy) Welsh of Erie, along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life to be held on Friday, November 15th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Presque Isle Yacht Club, 120 Front St., Erie. Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, Because You Care, Inc., P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426, or to the .

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -