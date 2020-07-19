John E. "Hog Wild West" Adams, age 88, of Fairview Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1932, in Great Barrington, Mass., the son of the late Alton W. and Maisie Betterley Adams.
He grew up in Bedford, Mass. and graduated from high school in Lexington, Mass. and received a degree from Tilton Prep School in New Hampshire.
John was in the U.S. Army for 22 years doing tours in Europe, Korea, Vietnam, and worked at Ft. Dix, Ft. Bliss and the Nikie Missile Site in Connecticut.
John was a member of Sterrettania Alliance Church, a lifetime member of VFW Post 740, and AM Legion Post 773.
He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, loved hockey, and played Minor League baseball for the Boston and Milwaukee Braves.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty L. Fenoff Adams in 1993, one son James Adams, one brother Verne Adams, and one sister Jane Mack
He is survived by his children: John Lyons (Joyce) of Massachusetts, Roxanne Parlet of Arkansas, Julie Muscella (Ernie) of Millcreek, Paul Adams of Tennessee, sister-in-law Polly Adams of California, 12 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. until time of Funeral Service there at 7 p.m.
Private interment at Sterrettania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sterrettania Alliance Church, 6750 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
