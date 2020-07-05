John F. Bonanno, 69, of Ashland, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with lung cancer.
John was born in Erie, Pa., the son of Frank and Clara La Furia Bonanno.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail A. Bonanno, two daughters, Stephanie Medlin (Dale) and Andrea Fleming (Sean), five grandchildren, Alexis, Nicholas, Brianna, Matthew and Temperance, as well as a brother, Frank Bonanno (Becky).
John was a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, Erie, Pa., and Penn State University, State College, Pa. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi social fraternity while at Penn State, where he made many life-long friendships. His fraternity brothers trusted his leadership and elected him as an officer. John and three of his Sig brothers recently enjoyed a laid-back reunion near Dallas, Texas, where they hoisted a few adult beverages, renewed memories, and strengthened their bond of friendship.
John had lived in Ashland since 1999 and had previously lived in Glen Allen, Va., after moving from Pennsylvania in 1975. He retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections, Henrico Probation and Parole in 2004. John continued to work part-time for the department until 2018, when he fully retired. Although he truly enjoyed his profession, he was known to frequently tell his daughters, "There's no such thing as a good day at work, Bud." His lowkey approach to life and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in John's memory to the American Cancer Society
