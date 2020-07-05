1/1
John F. Bonanno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Bonanno, 69, of Ashland, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with lung cancer.

John was born in Erie, Pa., the son of Frank and Clara La Furia Bonanno.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail A. Bonanno, two daughters, Stephanie Medlin (Dale) and Andrea Fleming (Sean), five grandchildren, Alexis, Nicholas, Brianna, Matthew and Temperance, as well as a brother, Frank Bonanno (Becky).

John was a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, Erie, Pa., and Penn State University, State College, Pa. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi social fraternity while at Penn State, where he made many life-long friendships. His fraternity brothers trusted his leadership and elected him as an officer. John and three of his Sig brothers recently enjoyed a laid-back reunion near Dallas, Texas, where they hoisted a few adult beverages, renewed memories, and strengthened their bond of friendship.

John had lived in Ashland since 1999 and had previously lived in Glen Allen, Va., after moving from Pennsylvania in 1975. He retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections, Henrico Probation and Parole in 2004. John continued to work part-time for the department until 2018, when he fully retired. Although he truly enjoyed his profession, he was known to frequently tell his daughters, "There's no such thing as a good day at work, Bud." His lowkey approach to life and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in John's memory to the American Cancer Society, athomecareandhospice.com, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Affinity Funeral Service, affinityfuneralservice.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved