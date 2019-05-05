|
John F. "Jack" (Nowacinski) Noal, age 80, of Millcreek, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. Born in Erie on May 14, 1938, he was a son of the late John and Virginia (Truchanowicz) Nowacinski.
Jack graduated from Tech High School and Gannon University where he earned a degree in accounting. He worked as controller at Erie Press until he retired in 2003. Jack served in the U. S. Navy where his port was Villa, France. He was a parishioner at Our Lady of Peace Church since he moved back to Erie from Texas.
He enjoyed cooking, computers, and travel. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Patricia (Phillips) Noal; a son, John Noal, wife Athena of Lexington, Ky.; a daughter, Lori Noal of Montgomery, Texas; three grandchildren, Creighton, Alexander, and Isabella Noal; a sister, Cindy Whiteman of Erie; two brothers, Thomas Nowacinski of Pittsfield, Pa., and Charles Nowacinski, wife Betsy, of Phoenix, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Nowacinski and three sisters, Karen DeForce, Rose Marie Carlson, and Faith Kowalczyk.
Friends may call on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10:30 a.m. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090 or Special Olympics, 148 West 21st St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019