Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Resources
More Obituaries for John Krystek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Krystek


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John F. Krystek Obituary
John F. Krystek, 69, of West Sunbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

John was born in Erie, on May 22, 1950, to the late Casimer and Dorothy Walsh Krystek.

John worked construction for various companies, most recently Lugo Log Homes. He put great pride into his work.

John is survived by two daughters: Tracy Rafferty of Erie and Ashley Krystek of West Sunbury; two sons: Jonathon (Kelley) Krystek of Mars and Joshua (Shari) Krystek of Hilliards; and seven grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret.

Services and burial will be private.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now