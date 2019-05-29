|
|
John F. Krystek, 69, of West Sunbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
John was born in Erie, on May 22, 1950, to the late Casimer and Dorothy Walsh Krystek.
John worked construction for various companies, most recently Lugo Log Homes. He put great pride into his work.
John is survived by two daughters: Tracy Rafferty of Erie and Ashley Krystek of West Sunbury; two sons: Jonathon (Kelley) Krystek of Mars and Joshua (Shari) Krystek of Hilliards; and seven grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret.
Services and burial will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019