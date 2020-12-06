1/1
John F. Kuhar
1951 - 2020
John F. Kuhar, age 69, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

He was born in Erie on July 19, 1951, son of the late Vincent and Genevieve Kuhar.

John was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years, retiring in 2013. He was also active in the American Postal Workers Union, where he was presently serving as the Vice President. John enjoyed golfing, bowling, cooking, Fantasy Football, and horse racing. The joy of his life was spending time with his grandchildren. John was the most generous and loving person one would ever meet.

John is survived by two children, John F. Kuhar, and Kristen Kuhar Bogdanski (William); one brother, Robin Kuhar; one sister, Karen Millis; two grandchildren, Madalyn and Michael; his best friend, Susan Kuhar; and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James School Scholarship Fund, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
DEC
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
