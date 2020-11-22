John F. Tinsley, age 78, of Harborcreek, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sarah Reed Senior Living. He was born March 10, 1942 in Philadelphia, son of the late S.O. and Dorothy Tinsley (SOT and DOT).
He attended Harbor Creek High School graduating with the class of 1960. Following his graduation from Harbor Creek, John attended Penn State University - Behrend campus earning an Associate Degree in electrical and electronics technology. He then married Gretchen Carr, a high school classmate, in August of 1962. Following their wedding, John and Gretchen headed to Penn State University where he continued his education earning his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
John's first job, following graduation, was with Boeing Aviation in Huntsville, Alabama where he worked on developing the Saturn rockets for NASA. He was soon recruited by Sperry Rand (Univac/Unisys) to work in Houston, Texas on the Apollo missions at Mission Control with NASA as a Systems Analyst. Following the Apollo missions, John continued his employment with Univac (Unisys) and moved to their headquarters in Blue Bell, Pa., (1972). Here he continued his work as a Systems Analyst until moving to Minn., in 1977 to work with Unisys on a "supercomputer" with Cray Inc. He continued his employment as a systems analyst with Unisys for the next 15 years, traveling the world troubleshooting accounts for the company.
While traveling for business in 1990, John had a health scare (chest pains) and he cried out to a "God he didn't know" … for help. John took an early retirement in 1991 to search his soul for this God his "analytical/scientific mind" couldn't prove/accept. He made the decision to follow Christ while sitting at his kitchen table in Ham Lake, Minn., in late 1991! Following this crazy, unforeseen, improbable change of life course, John and his wife Gretchen "were called" to become missionaries in Romania in 1992. While in Romania, John and Gretchen developed many relationships with the Underground Church and their leaders. Filemon and Bujorica, Marius, and Estera are some of the church leaders who are considered good friends. These leaders of the churches led them to the "gypsies", Romania's forgotten people. John's affinity for these discarded people helped him to foster trust which led to deeper relationships and finally… friendships. John and Gretchen's work with the gypsy people led to the eventual establishment of a gypsy church. After returning to the United States in 1996, they continued their missionary work by visiting Romania twice a year to encourage and support the Romanian people until their last visit in 2011. John and Gretchen's church homes included Constance Free Church, Wesley United Methodist Church and South Harborcreek United Methodist
John was a great sports enthusiast and competitor. An athlete while at Harbor Creek High School, John played football and ran track. He also loved the game of golf – playing many rounds over his years, passing on the golf bug to some of his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. In his later years, few things brought him more joy than to go hunting and to run his beloved beagles.
John, married for 58 years, is survived by his wife, Gretchen; his brother, Bob (Cindy); son Bob (Jill); grandsons, Trevor (Amanda), and Parker; great-grandchildren, Addison and Liam; son, Greg; and grandchildren, Antonia and Jackson.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 17482 State Hwy M, Warrenton, MO, 63383 or South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Road, Harborcreek, PA, 16421.
"I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." Galatians 2:20
