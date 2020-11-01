John F. Volk of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away in his home on August 2, 2020. Formerly of Erie, Pa., he was the son of Urban and Margaret Delaney Volk.
John graduated from Cathedral Prep and went on to serve in the United States Navy as an electrician. He worked many years at General Electric before retiring to Nevada.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Urban Volk, sisters Anne Nelson, Margaret Luthinger, Carolyn Pakiela, and son-in-law Walt Jozefczyk.
Jack is survived by his soulmate of over 40 years, Donna Rouleau, four children Stephen Volk (Kelly), Suzanne Jozefczyk, Deanna Volk-Klos (Donald), and Gregory Volk. He also leaves behind Four of the Lucky Nine; Brother Ed Volk (Phyllis), his sisters MaryLou Fisher (Bill), Donna Volk, and Patricia Murphy (Joseph). John was also blessed with seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John's quick smile and zest for life will be missed by all.
A mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church.
