John Fitzgerald Troutman, age 55, of Harborcreek, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 following a sudden illness. He was born in Erie on December 5, 1963, son of the late Guernie F. "Joe" and Virginia Dean Allen Troutman.
John was a 1982 graduate of Ft. LeBoeuf High School. While in high school, he worked with his father maintaining Picnicana Park. In 1983, John started working for Summit Twp. with the Streets Dept. He then became the manager of the Summit Twp. Water Authority in 1996, where he has served for the past 23 years. For 14 years, John was on the board for Summit Twp. Industrial and Economic Development Authority. He was a member of the Summit Twp. Lion's Club and East Erie Moose Lodge. John enjoyed golfing, camping, watching sports, and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He especially loved spending time with his family and his dog, Chico.
John is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joanne (Tomasino) Troutman; two sons, Johnny (Tyler Nafus) and Jacob (Marissa Drobitch); one brother, David J. Troutman (Mary); two sisters, Marian Sokolowski (Tom), and Dawn Eisert (Gerry); one aunt, Sandra Grey; one uncle, Gary Troutman (Patty); and his extended family, father, Frank Kosiorek; three brothers, Rich, Brian, and Scott (Chris) Lewis; sister, Michelle Eimers (Lawrence); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Dean, Dennis and Joseph Troutman; one sister, Jeanne Nelson; and extended family, mother, Sue Kosiorek.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Summit Twp. Lion's Club, 9710 Peach Street, Waterford, PA 16441.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 2, 2019