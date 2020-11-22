1/1
John Francis Sebald
1944 - 2020
John Francis Sebald, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, after bravely struggling through his illness's final months. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on September 21, 1944, a son of the late Vincent C. and Marie H. Hasenhuettl Sebald.

John graduated from Technical Memorial High School in 1962, apprenticed in the sheet metal trade, then worked as a sheet metal journeyman for thirty years. He operated a dairy farm with his family for twenty years. Retiring from Sheet Metal Workers Local 12 at the age of 59, he moved onto an active retirement.

As a retiree John volunteered as a driver for the American Cancer Society, making sure cancer patients made it to their out of town appointments. He so enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, and toured around the country in all but a few states, even traveling to Europe to meet and get to know his wife Velia's Italian family, the Trutallis. He was keenly interested in his maternal and paternal family histories, and spent many hours researching and sharing details with his cousins, building the family tree.

John was predeceased by his parents Vincent and Marie Sebald, and his brother Anthony Sebald.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Velia Grazioli Sebald, sons Stephen (Jeanine) and Thomas (Denise), and daughter Catherine Sebald Vandermer (Stephen); grandchildren Maxwell Sebald, Benjamin Sebald, Mitchell Vandermer, Nickolas Vandermer, and Lily Maria Sebald.

He is also survived by his sisters Mary Sebald Fifer (Patrick), Barbara Sebald Redlecki (Gerry), and Evelyn Sebald Karney (Dennis); his brother Thomas Sebald (Joy); and his foster sister Carol Reynolds. John will be missed by his many nieces and nephews who he cherished and loved.

We want to thank the wonderful, caring team at UPMC Hamot and UPMC Home Health for providing outstanding care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, 16501 or the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St., Erie, 16503.

Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhomeerie.com to sign John's Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
