|
|
John Gilbert Niebauer, age 62, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh.
He was born in Erie, on January 15, 1957, a son of the late Gilbert John and Irene Alice Gerbik Niebauer.
John graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1974.
He was currently working at Kleins Plating, where he was a Maintenance Supervisor and had been employed for 45 years.
John enjoyed bowling, golfing and swimming. He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494.
Above all else, he was a loving and loyal friend and brother. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Niebauer.
John is survived by his siblings, Peggy Crosby (Dick), Alice Daub (Ken), Diane Niebauer, Becky Delavern (Bill), Andrea Kilroy (Ed), and Tony Niebauer (Tammy). He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Wednesday from 3-7, and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, with Fr. Michael Polinek, celebrant.
Memorials may be made to the , 3025 French St., Erie, PA 16504.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019