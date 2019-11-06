Home

Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
(412) 835-1312
John Glus Jr. Obituary
John Glus, Jr., age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Marie Glus, loving father of Linda Romito, Janet (Alex) Callas and Sue (Scott) Green, proud grandfather of Dominic (Julie) Romito and Courtney (Karen Springmeyer) Callas, and brother of Eleanor Maga.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, Post 760. Being born in the house on his family's property, he loved "the farm" and spending time there. He loved to garden, to swim, the beach and going on cruises with the love of his life, Marie. He will be dearly missed by everyone that loved him.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. A funeral service will be offered on Thursday, 12 p.m., at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Edinboro, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to American Legion, Post 760, 2409 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019
