John Gordon Wilhelm Swenson, Sr., 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1936, in Erie, son of the late Gordon C. Swenson and Hulda J. Carlson Swenson.
He attended Irving and Roosevelt, and graduated from Strong Vincent High School. He then went on to attend Uspala College before enlisting in the United States Navy from December 7, 1955 to October 26, 1957. John served our country aboard the USS Forrestal, USS Saratoga and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.
John was President and Owner of Mac-Erie Manufacturing, a company founded by his father in 1942. He also owned and operated Holiday Texaco for many years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Erie Shrine Club, and former member of the Erie Yacht Club and Svea Lodge. He was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, serving on church council as property chairman and as a youth group advisor for many years. He later joined Luther Memorial Church.
John enjoyed helping his family, friends and community. He volunteered with Bethany Food Pantry at the Bethany Outreach Center for many years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, proudly attending their activities and sports. He loved being outdoors on tractors and heavy equipment, especially at the family farm in Waterford, Pa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rosalie (Lee) Mick Swenson, daughters, Christina Rowane, husband Dr. Joseph, Amy Swenson, fiancé, Sean Haight, son, John Gordon Wilhlem Swenson, Jr. and his wife Laurie, grandchildren, Alexa, Ashlynn, Lindsey and Evan Rowane, Hannah Lujbli, Nicholas and Carter Swenson, sister, Judy Lebeck, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Beverly Warnick and Roger and Barbara Mick, uncle, Roy Nordin, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Mark Lebeck.
Family and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and may attend a funeral service at Luther Memorial Church, 225 West 10th Street, Erie, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bill Coleman officiating.
Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, Erie.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503 www.bethanyoutreach.org" target="_blank">(www.bethanyoutreach.org).
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2019