John H. Ditch, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, at Twinbrook Health Care. He was born on July 13, 1927, in Cool Run, Pa., the son of the late George and Elizabeth Phipps Ditch.
John served in the United States Navy during World War II, and was later employed by Templeton Energy. John was a member of St. Gregory's Church and was past president of the North East VFW #4789. He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. John was formerly a racecar driver in the ARCA series, racing all over the country, including Daytona. Locally, Johnny Ditch raced his car "U2" on the dirt tracks.
John was preceded in death by his brothers, William and George Ditch; and a sister, Jean Gaydosh.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vera Janicki Ditch; son, James W. Ditch (Debbie) of Ripley; grandchildren, Kim Doyle (Bill) and Jay Ditch; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Newkirk of North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Larue Ditch of Ohio and Virginia Ditch of Erie; and special nephew, David Gaydosh. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Rita Bahm (Jim) and Eileen Hoderny (John) of North East; nine step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday, January 25th from noon until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Father Thomas Brooks. Memorials may be made to the McCord Memorial Library, 32 W. Main Street, North East, Pa., or to a .
