Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
John H. Dorich Obituary
John H. Dorich, age 57, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Erie on July 24, 1961, son of John Dorich and the late Jacqueline Dorich.

John was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He was employed at Port Erie Plastics and enjoyed watching car racing.

In addition to his father, John is survived by three brothers, Mark, James, and Philip Dorich; one stepsister, Pam Malinowski (Ted); and nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. John Mihalco. Private interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019
