|
|
John H. Small, 68, of Findley Lake, N.Y., died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at home with family at his side. John was born December 12, 1950 in New Castle, Pa., to John and Margaret White Small. He grew up in New Castle, Pa., and graduated from Shenango High School. John served in the United States Army, both active duty and a reservist from 1972-1976 and worked as a welder at General Electric in Erie for 35 years. John had the skill and knack for restoring things. He restored an old school house in Findley Lake into his home and his airstream trailer that he took camping. He also enjoyed playing the guitar.
John is survived by two daughters, Tiffany (Michael) Krasa of Clymer, N.Y. and Emily (Tyler) DeCara of Connellsville, Pa.; four grandchildren: Kayla Kitchener, Gavin Krasa, Sadie Jo Krasa and Luca John DeCara; his longtime companion, Lynn Luvara of Elkins, W.V. ; two sisters: Marna (Pete) Majocha, of New Castle, Pa., and Kathy (Brad) Chitester, of Phillippi, W.V. and a brother, Harry (Jeanne) Small, of New Castle, Pa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, Sherman, N.Y.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019