John H. Weed, age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in North East, Pa., on February 26, 1941, son of the late Harold and Doris Mae Hill Weed.
John was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and went on numerous mission trips with the North Central New York UMC Conference to hurricane affected areas. He was employed with the General Electric Company for 32 years, and traveled extensively with them to every continent except Antarctica. He was a member of the GEER, Lawrence Lodge #708 F. & A. M., the Scottish Rite Consistory, Valley of Erie, and was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helene Meissel Weed; two daughters, Elizabeth (Dean) Zimmerman and Jenny (Derik) Swee; three brothers, Thomas (Mary Lou) Weed, Ted (Sharon) Weed, and Tracy (Patty) Weed; one sister, Roxanna Webster; two grandchildren, Jon and Jacob Zimmerman, both attending "The Ohio State University;" and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, corner of Station Road and South Street, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Debra Rogosky. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 3308 South Street, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020