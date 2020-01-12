|
John Hamilton Hendrich, known by his friends and family as Jack, passed peacefully on Monday, January 6th, at 10:16 p.m., with his two youngest children and son-in-law by his side.
John was born on January 19, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was a proud Marine, having joined after his graduation from Academy High School in Erie, Pennsylvania. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering at Stamford University, master's degree from MIT, and doctorate degree from Harvard.
Jack developed one of the first modular and folding housing systems of its time. He was a man of dignity and grace; he will be remembered by many people for his charming ways. Jack was always good for a joke or two and loved music, dancing, and most of all having a good time. He taught his children to be themselves and to follow their dream, and he will be greatly missed.
Jack is survived by his six children Jeffery, Jennifer, Justin, David, Taylor and Andrea and his five grandchildren
He passed away peacefully in Exeter, New Hampshire.
His family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Hospice as well as the Genesis Center in Exeter, N.H., for their assistance in their father's care.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020