Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
315 N Center St
Corry, PA 16407
(814) 664-7735
John Dillon
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Corry Alliance Church
721 Hatch St.
Corry, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Corry Alliance Church
721 Hatch St.
Corry, PA
John I. "Jack" Dillon


1943 - 2019
John I. "Jack" Dillon Obituary
John I. "Jack" Dillon, 76, of Corry, Pa., died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Corry Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born on August 14, 1943, in Sutton, W.Va., a son of the late John and Lucille "Lucy" Cutlip Dillon.

As a young boy, Jack moved with his family to the Eagle Rock, Centerville and Lincolnville, Pa. areas before settling into the Wattsburg area, where he graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1961. While in high school, he played the drums in the high school band. Jack was proud to have played with the band when they were invited to play at John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Parade on January 20, 1961. Following high school, he worked for several different businesses. After settling in Erie, Jack began at General Electric in 1974, working in several different areas of the plant for nearly 35 years until his retirement on February 1, 2009. Jack had lived in Corry for the past 20 years.

Jack was a member of the Corry Alliance Church, Friends of Mead Park and the Sons of Lake Erie. He enjoyed going to auctions, gardening and tinkering. He also liked crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Jack will be remembered as being a very giving and grateful person.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa and Tracy Dillon; and two brothers, Gary and Daniel Dillon.

Jack is survived by his wife, Wanda J. Wetherbee Dillon, whom he married on August 14, 1998, in Corry, Pa.; a daughter, Jacqueline McCoy and her husband TJ of Corry, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Juanita Demchak and her husband Ronald of Fairview, Pa.; five sons, Donald Dillon and his wife Helen of East Springfield, Pa., John Dillon and his wife Kathy, Scott Dillon, Jody Dillon and Larry Dillon, all of Dayton Ohio area; a stepson, Ryan Anderson of Corry, Pa.; and two sisters, Flossie Enders and her husband Tim of Albion, Pa., and Violet Fera and her husband Ray of Harlingen, Texas.

Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Corry Alliance Church, 721 Hatch St., Corry, Pa., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 2 p.m. Rev. James Moffett will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corry Alliance Church, 721 Hatch St., Corry, PA 16407.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.

To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 13, 2019
