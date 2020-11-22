John J. Carcic, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 from health complications after contracting COVID-19. He was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank and Lela Wood Carcic. John lived his whole life in Erie and graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1979.
John was employed at several companies until Adult-Onset Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy prevented him from working. He loved to golf, until his body no longer allowed him. And like his father and brothers, John was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, who was very excited to see his team playing well.
His faith in, and love for, Jesus Christ paved a new path for John's life many years ago. As a recovering addict of over 26 years, John was an advocate for others struggling to overcome their struggles with addiction, often telling his story of recovery and renewed faith. He was very proud of his sobriety.
John loved his family, always asking how everyone was doing and how his nieces' and nephews' lives were progressing. He was very proud of all of them.
John was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. He was also preceded in death by good friends, Jean Brown and Neal Hammill.
John is survived by his siblings, Vicki Galt and husband Chuck, Ginger Sweet and husband John, Frani Miseyka and Tim Hahn, Sally Marinelli and husband Nick, Jeff Carcic, Dan Carcic and wife Diane, all of Erie, and Bill Carcic and wife Janet of Statesville, N.C. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Danielle Szklenski (Stephen), Melissa Lewis (Sam), Celene Kalivoda, Michele Edwards (Jason), Erin Pharr, Tamara Solomon (Scott), Mickey Sweet, and Kyle Marinelli; and several great-nieces and -nephews, one due any day now; and many cousins; as well as his good friends, Debra Dillon and Brenda Fernandes.
John had wonderful caregivers over the past few years through Perry Square Homecare, especially Michelle Jones, Jeizmen Johnson, and Lavelle Ebbert. Thank you. The family would also like to thank the staff at UPMC Hamot 5 South for providing John with loving care during his final hours. John had an especially close relationship with his sister, Sally, who served as his advocate and caregiver. John was a sweet man who was loved by his family and many others. We know John is now in heaven, walking and dancing with our Lord, hugging Mom and Dad. We will miss him.
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when we can all gather safely. Memorials may be made to Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department 4896 East Lake Rd. Erie, PA 16511, the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation 663 Thirteenth St. Suite 100 Oakland, CA 94612, or to the charity of your choice
