John J. Dobrowolski, Jr. "John D," age 64, was called home to be with our Lord, unexpectedly, on January 6, 2019. John was a lifelong resident of Erie, Pa. but had been residing in Gulfport, Miss. the past two years, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
John was a devoted Catholic and family man.
Born on December 11, 1954, he was the only son of John J. Dobrowolski and Josephine (Skoniecka) Dobrowolski.
Although he was the only son, he had four wonderful sisters, one being John's twin, whom he treasured.
John grew up on East 12th Street and attended St. Stanislaus School and East High School. John was an avid car guru and spent most of his life buying and selling used cars to numerous families across the state. He was an honest car salesman and took pride in the work he did. He went above and beyond to make sure his customers had a reliable vehicle, one he'd feel safe putting his own family in. Throughout the years, John had been a salesman, manager, and owner of various car lots across the Erie area. His other successful business venture was his ice cream and pizza shop, which was called John D's Dairy Delight, where you could get his infamous Greek sauce and chicken wings.
Although he had great success in his career, his main focus was always his two children. His daughter Desiree and son Anthony meant the world to him. There was nothing he wouldn't do to make sure his children felt loved and secure and had everything they needed in life. He was the definition of a great father.
If you had the pleasure of knowing this amazing man, I'm sure you've been touched in one way or another by his uncanny sense of humor, his generosity, or his natural desire to help people. John was as funny, hardworking, loving, and honest as they come. He truly will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
John was preceded in death by his loving parents John J. Dobrowolski Sr. and Josephine (Skoniecka) Dobrowolski, both of Erie, his sisters Sandra (Dobrowolski) Farrell, Barbara (Dobrowolski) Miller, his twin sister Joyce Dobrowolski, and also his infant niece Rebecca Farrell.
John is survived by his daughter Desiree (Dobrowolski) Cooper, and her fiancée Raymond H. Kennedy III of Gulfport, Miss., his son Anthony J. Dobrowolski and his fiancée Ginny Cuevas, of Gulfport, Miss., and his three grandchildren that meant everything in the world to him and were the apples of his eye Trenton Cooper, Greyson Kennedy and Rayne Dobrowolski, all of Gulfport, Miss. He is also survived by his loving older sister whom he spoke to often Patricia (Dobrowolski) Popovich and her husband Leonard Popovich, whom he loved like a brother, of Erie, Pa., his two brothers-in-law, Gary Miller of Erie and Joe Farrell of Fredonia, N.Y., his godchildren Erin (Popovich) Fontana and Kirsten (Miller) Kneidenger, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, Pa., on Thursday, May 9th from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., where we will celebrate the life of this amazing man. On Friday, May 10th, at 10 a.m., there will be a Catholic Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street. John will then be laid to rest in his family plot at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Erie Humane Society.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019